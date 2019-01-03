Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-double in win
Allen had 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over New Orleans.
While Allen is a steady source of points, rebounds and blocks, he's been in a bit of a slump of late, failing to score more than 11 points in any of his last six games.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Pulls down 12 rebounds in victory•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Logs 10th double-double of season•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Collects 15 points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Solid effort against Gobert•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Recovers from brief skid•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.