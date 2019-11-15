Allen had 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Allen turned things around after his last performance, notching a double-double in 30 minutes. He managed to avoid foul trouble and handled Nikola Jokic quite well, limiting him to just 18 points. Allen And DeAndre Jordan continue to split minutes at center, cutting into the respective value of both players. It appears this will continue moving forward making them fringe 12-team options at best.