Allen had 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 loss to Sacramento.

Allen continues to play well, finishing with his fourth double-double of the season. He also saw a season-high 34 minutes of playing time and is clearly beginning to gain the trust of the coaching staff. He is beginning to develop on the defensive end of the floor having recorded eight blocked shots in his last four games. His teammates are also starting to look for him on the offensive end, with his pick-and-roll game becoming a primary option. He is probably now a must-own player in basically all formats with some nice upside and a great opportunity to develop.