Allen ended with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 145-141 victory over the Hawks.

Allen continues to come off the bench for the Nets but is proving to be the more consistent center option. DeAndre Jordan played only 15 minutes as the starter, providing very little on either end of the floor. The Nets appear intent on leaving Jordan in the opening unit, something that certainly limits Allen's fantasy upside. That said, Allen does have more appeal in a two-horse race and should be able to flirt with top-100 numbers moving forward.