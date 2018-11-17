Allen finished with 16 points (5-11 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 115-104 victory over the Wizards.

Allen returned after missing two straight games with an illness, putting up a nice double-double in the process. It was just his third such performance of the season despite fouling out. The Nets will face the Clippers on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back and Allen appears as though he should be good to go barring any setbacks.