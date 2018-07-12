Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in SL loss
Allen had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 summer league loss to Houston.
Allen was in action for the second consecutive summer league game, finishing with a double-double in just 23 minutes of playing time. He is poised to assume a much larger role this season as the likely starter heading into opening night. His offense will likely be a working progress, however, he demonstrated the ability to be an elite shot blocker across the back end of last season. Owners are likely going to have to spend a mid-round pick on the promising sophomore.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Flirts with double-double in first Summer League action•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Saturday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Won't play vs. Magic•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Says he'll play summer league•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Fabulous rookie season•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Swats five shots in victory•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...