Allen had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 summer league loss to Houston.

Allen was in action for the second consecutive summer league game, finishing with a double-double in just 23 minutes of playing time. He is poised to assume a much larger role this season as the likely starter heading into opening night. His offense will likely be a working progress, however, he demonstrated the ability to be an elite shot blocker across the back end of last season. Owners are likely going to have to spend a mid-round pick on the promising sophomore.