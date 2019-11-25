Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in victory
Allen totaled 18 points (5-9 FG, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 victory over the Knicks.
Allen appears to have put some distance between himself and DeAndre Jordan for the starting center spot. He finished with another double-double in the victory and more importantly, saw double the court time of Jordan. There are going to be nights when Jordans additional bulk is called upon, however, it is Allen that should be rostered in most leagues.
