Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in win
Allen finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in the Nets' win over the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.
Allen has played solid minutes thus far in summer league action, scoring with efficiency and crashing the glass with authority, Entering his third year, he'll face an uphill battle for playing time with the arrival of center DeAndre Jordan. Allen averaged career-highs across the board as a sophomore last season with averages of 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 80 games.
