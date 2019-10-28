Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles off bench
Allen posted 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 134-133 overtime win over the Grizzlies.
After starting in the Nets' first two games, Allen shifted to the bench in favor of DeAndre Jordan, but the second-unit role didn't prove to be a hindrance. Allen pulled down double-digit boards for the second game in a row, though he again delivered a bagel in the blocks category after swatting five shots in the season opener. The presence of Jordan will likely make Allen's playing time somewhat volatile from game to game, but the latter should prove to be the better fantasy asset of the two more often than not.
