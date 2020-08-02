Allen went off for 22 points (6-10 FG, 10-10 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 win over the Wizards.

Allen was nothing short of spectacular, cleaning up on the glass while providing an extremely efficient offensive performance. It was an important win for the Nets as they look to secure one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Still, those considering Allen for fantasy purposes heading into Tuesday's tilt against the Bucks would be wise to keep in mind that Milwaukee possesses one of the league's top defenses.