Nets' Jarrett Allen: Drops dud in loss to Lakers
Allen had seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Lakers.
Allen should continue to see a slightly larger role due to DeAndre Jordan being forced to the sidelines with a dislocated finger. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, he flopped in this one, struggling from the field, and finding himself unable to contribute much outside of those eight rebounds against Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis. The 21-year old has been a strong, shallow league-relevant player this season, but can raise his stock even higher if he avoids outings like this one, and starts to show the consistency from the free-throw line that we've seen from him over the previous two years.
