Allen had 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, a block and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 117-113 win over the Heat.

Allen only needed three quarters for all his scoring and rebounding, despite going cold statistically with a close contest in the fourth. It's still an encouraging sign, considering that the 21-year-old started from the bench Jan. 2 for poor performances and averaged pedestrian numbers (eight points and 6.7 rebounds) since returning to the starting five. The center's next game is Sunday with Atlanta, a team he dominated for 20 points and 13 rebounds on Dec. 4, a collective feat achieved only three times this season.