Nets' Jarrett Allen: Efficient double-double in Sunday's win
Allen accumulated 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-97 win over the 76ers.
Allen finished with over twice as many points as field-goal attempts, delivering an extremely efficient double-double while holding his own against 76ers star center Joel Embiid. Allen continues to show flashes of brilliance, and the 20-year-old sophomore will look to build on this strong effort during Tuesday's matchup with a Suns team that's desperately lacking on defense.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Posts modest effort in victory•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-double in win over Knicks•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Posts double-double in Opening Night loss•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Scores game-high 24 in preseason loss•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Four blocks in preseason win•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Focusing on three-point shot•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times