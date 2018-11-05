Allen accumulated 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-97 win over the 76ers.

Allen finished with over twice as many points as field-goal attempts, delivering an extremely efficient double-double while holding his own against 76ers star center Joel Embiid. Allen continues to show flashes of brilliance, and the 20-year-old sophomore will look to build on this strong effort during Tuesday's matchup with a Suns team that's desperately lacking on defense.