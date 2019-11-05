Allen racked up 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 135-125 win over the Pelicans.

Allen drew the start after playing 18 minutes while coming off the bench in Saturday's loss to the Pistons. Meanwhile, DeAndre Jordan (ankle) returned to a reserve role, suffered an injury in the second half, and was limited to just 16 minutes in this one. With three days off in advance of Friday's bout versus the Trail Blazers, Jordan has time to rest and recover. Nevertheless, if Jordan is held out or limited, Allen could be in line for another decent night.