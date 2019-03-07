Nets' Jarrett Allen: Efficient line in Wednesday's win
Allen accumulated 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the Cavaliers.
Allen produced an extremely efficient stat line before fouling out of this one. The 20-year-old sophomore has now recorded 21 double-doubles through 65 appearances this season, a massive improvement after posting four across 72 games as a rookie.
