Nets' Jarrett Allen: Excellent all-around effort Wednesday
Allen tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during a 115-106 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Allen had a strong all-around game in the loss, as he grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds to go along with a season-high six assists across a season-high 32 minutes. He also picked up his third double-double of the season. The rookie continues to impress, and these all-around numbers show his potential.
