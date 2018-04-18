Allen played in 72 games during his rookie campaign in 2017-18 and averaged 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

Allen had a fabulous first season with Brooklyn as he was a dependable paint presence for them all season long. The former Texas Longhorn produced four double-doubles with his best game coming Jan. 31 where he scored 16 and added 12 boards. In 2018-19, Allen will be entering the second year of his rookie contract for a guaranteed $2 million.