Nets' Jarrett Allen: Fabulous rookie season
Allen played in 72 games during his rookie campaign in 2017-18 and averaged 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.
Allen had a fabulous first season with Brooklyn as he was a dependable paint presence for them all season long. The former Texas Longhorn produced four double-doubles with his best game coming Jan. 31 where he scored 16 and added 12 boards. In 2018-19, Allen will be entering the second year of his rookie contract for a guaranteed $2 million.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Swats five shots in victory•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Holds his own against Drummond•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Posts nine boards, four blocks Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Starting Friday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Not listed on injury report•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Practices Thursday, on track to play Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....