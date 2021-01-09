Allen recorded 12 points (3-7 FG, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Allen has been a double-double machine this season, reaching that feat in four of his last six games. He has made three straight starts for the Nets and has scored at least 12 points in each one while averaging 11.7 rebounds per game in that span. It's a small-sample size, but that should be enough to trust him in most formats as long as he remains in the starting lineup.