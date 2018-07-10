Nets' Jarrett Allen: Flirts with double-double in first Summer League action
Allen posted 8 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and five blocked shots across 26 minutes in Monday's 78-69 loss to the Timberwolves in a Vegas Summer League contest.
Allen finally saw action after being held out of the first two games in Las Vegas, The 20-year-old is poised to play a key role in Brooklyn's 2018-19 campaign after a promising rookie season. If he continues to play he'll likely continue to put up good numbers, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets sit their valuable youngster to avoid injury.
