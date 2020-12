Allen produced nine points (2-3 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 21 minutes in Friday's 123-95 win over the Celtics.

Although DeAndre Jordan drew the start at center, Allen logged more playing time and outplayed him in every category. This positional battle will be one to watch as the season continues, but in the short term, the Nets will likely continue with this timeshare in the paint.