Nets' Jarrett Allen: Focusing on three-point shot
Allen has been putting an added emphasis on his three-point shooting during offseason workouts, Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.
After attempting just 15 three-pointers in his rookie season, Allen is reportedly shooting 50-100 three-pointers each day during offseason practice. A rapid jump in production from beyond the arc still shouldn't be expected, however, as it'll be wise to wait and see if coach Kenny Atkinson actually allows his 6-foot-11 center to play that far away from the rim on a regular basis. Nevertheless, improved versatility from Allen will at least help to make a case for more playing time than the 20 minutes he averaged last season.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in SL loss•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Flirts with double-double in first Summer League action•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Saturday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Won't play vs. Magic•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Says he'll play summer league•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Fabulous rookie season•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...