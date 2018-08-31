Allen has been putting an added emphasis on his three-point shooting during offseason workouts, Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.

After attempting just 15 three-pointers in his rookie season, Allen is reportedly shooting 50-100 three-pointers each day during offseason practice. A rapid jump in production from beyond the arc still shouldn't be expected, however, as it'll be wise to wait and see if coach Kenny Atkinson actually allows his 6-foot-11 center to play that far away from the rim on a regular basis. Nevertheless, improved versatility from Allen will at least help to make a case for more playing time than the 20 minutes he averaged last season.