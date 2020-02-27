Play

Allen had five points (1-2 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Wizards.

Allen finished with more fouls than points and more turnovers (two) than assists. After earning the majority of minutes at center in each of the first several months this season, Allen has been overshadowed by DeAndre Jordan here in February.

