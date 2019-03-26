Nets' Jarrett Allen: Fouls out in Monday's loss
Allen had just 10 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 148-144 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Allen struggled to get anything going Monday, putting up 10 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes before fouling out. Allen had been highly touted coming into his sophomore season but was certainly over-drafted in a lot of leagues. He is barely a top-80 player for the season and a top-130 player over the last month. He has been a dropped in a number of leagues and could be on your waiver wire with a lot of head-to-head leagues down to just two teams. If you need boards and blocks, give him a look but don't set the bar too high.
