Allen scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 33 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Pistons.

The 20-year-old showed flashes of being a strong defender in the paint as a rookie, averaging 1.2 blocks in only 20 minutes a game, and Monday's performance highlighted Allen's upside as he continues his development. Assuming he receives a starter's workload this year, he could make a significant impact in that category.