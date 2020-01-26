Allen managed 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 121-111 win over the Pistons.

The third-year center made an immediate impact on defense, stuffing Detroit rookie Sekou Doumbouya twice and star Andre Drummond once for three blocks within the game's first seven minutes. The 21-year-old would proceed to achieve just his third double-double with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. Allen is averaging near double-double numbers this season and will look to continue his pace on the road against New York, where he scored 18 points and grabbed 10 boards the last time he played at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 24.