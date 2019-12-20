Nets' Jarrett Allen: Full stat line in loss
Allen had 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss at San Antonio.
Allen dished out a career-high mark in assists, but he has been a monster on the glass after grabbing 10 or more rebounds in 12 of his last 13 games. He is also coming off back-to-back double-doubles, and he will aim to extend that solid run of play Saturday against the Hawks.
