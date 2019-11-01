Nets' Jarrett Allen: Gets starting nod
Allen is starting Friday's game against the Rockets at center, Justin Carter of Nets Republic reports.
Allen started the first two contests of the season but has come off the bench in Brooklyn's last two matchups. He's averaging five points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his two starts. As expected, DeAndre Jordan and Allen should continue to split time in the starting role at center moving forward.
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.