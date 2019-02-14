Nets' Jarrett Allen: Has block party in win
Allen posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks and a steal across 42 minutes in the Nets' triple overtime win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Allen posted a strong double-double in Wednesday's win, but his work on the defensive end of the floor was most impressive. Allen swatted a season-high six shots in the win. Allen has made for a great dart-throw in daily formats given a favorable matchup.
