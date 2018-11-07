Nets' Jarrett Allen: Has nice performance in easy victory
Allen produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 victory over Phoenix.
Allen had some nice across the board production despite playing just 24 minutes Tuesday. He managed to score in double figures for the fourth consecutive game while also handing out a season-high five assists. He was heavily touted coming into the season as a player who could break out. While he has not completely lived up to the hype, he has recorded at least one block in 10 of his 11 games while also averaging 7.7 boards.
