Nets' Jarrett Allen: Holds his own against Drummond
Allen had 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 loss to Detroit.
Allen saw his playing time his the 30-minute mark for the first time March 1. In a matchup with the more experienced Andre Drummond, Allen was able to keep him to a quiet double-double. Despite the inconsistent playing time over the past few weeks, he has emerged as one of the elite shot blockers in the league with a combined 21 blocks over his previous nine games. He is not a must-own player but most certainly has some upside and is worth a long hard look if you need some blocks with good percentages.
