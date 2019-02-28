Nets' Jarrett Allen: Hosts another block party
Allen finished Wednesday's game against Washington with 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 22 minutes.
Allen has scored 10-plus points in three of his previous five contests, and he's swatted nine shots over that stretch. While his production in the scoring department certainly isn't overly impressive, he typically adds value on the boards and on the defensive end of the court for Brooklyn.
