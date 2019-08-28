Nets' Jarrett Allen: Improving three-point shot
Allen said Tuesday that he's working on his outside shot this summer, Nets Daily reports. "Definitely been shooting more this summer," Allen said. "I've always been saying the game has been expanding to the three-point line, so I have to stay ready for anything they throw at me. I don't know what it's going to come down to, or the coach's system, but for me, I'm preparing to play the four or the five. It's interchangeable for us. But I'm ready to play whatever they throw at me."
Allen also noted that he's gained 10 pounds since the end of last season, but the bigger news may be that he could see time at the power forward spot, as well as center. The arrival of DeAndre Jordan in free agency has complicated Allen's role, at least on paper, but sliding down and playing the four alongside Jordan would offer the chance at increased minutes. Given that the Nets have other options at forward, however, the most likely scenario is that Allen and Jordan split time at center relatively evenly. Allen said earlier in the summer that he wants to hold onto his starting spot, but coach Kenny Atkinson likely won't name a starter until October.
