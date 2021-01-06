Allen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Allen averaged 9.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 22.9 minutes off the bench through the first seven games of the season, and he'll now receive his first start of the campaign. DeAndre Jordan will shift to the bench Tuesday.
