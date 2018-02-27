Allen scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 104-87 win over the Bulls.

The rookie continues to flash his upside, although his production is far from consistent right now. At this stage of his career, Allen should be considered little more than a matchup option in DFS, but his value in full-season keeper and dynasty formats is on the rise.