Allen amassed 12 points (6-8 FG) and six rebounds in a 116-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Allen now has back-to-back 12-point outings, as he's becoming a huge piece off the Nets bench. The rookie may be looking at more minutes going forward too, as this is a team who needs to develop their rookies the further they fall out of contention. What's also really encouraging about Allen are his elite rebounding averages, as he's averaging 6.6 rebounds across his last seven games, despite playing fewer than 20 minutes a game in that span.