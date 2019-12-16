Allen had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-2 FT), eight boards and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 109-89 win over the 76ers.

Allen failed to grab double-digit rebounds for the first time in his last 11 games, and he surprisingly struggled with his shot, failing to make half of his attempts for the first time in his last six games. He will try to bounce back Tuesday at New Orleans.