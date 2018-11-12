Nets' Jarrett Allen: Listed as questionable Monday
Allen is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to an illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Specifics regarding the illness remain unclear, but look for Allen's status to clear up closer to game-time. This would be a tough blow for the Nets if Allen can't play, as the big man is averaging 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this season. If Allen is ruled out, look for Ed Davis and Kenneth Faried to see some extra run.
