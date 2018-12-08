Allen accumulated 12 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime win against the Raptors.

Allen recorded his 10th double-double of the season while providing efficient offense and filling up the stat sheet. The 20-year-old sophomore had four double-doubles as a rookie, so it's safe to say he's making steady progress on both ends of the floor. Expect Allen to continue receiving ample minutes, as he's one of the team's young building blocks.

