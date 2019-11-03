Allen had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 18 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 loss to the Pistons.

Allen came off the bench behind DeAndre Jordan, perhaps due to the center matchup versus the physically intimidating presence that is Detroit's Andre Drummond. Allen is more nimble than Jordan, which bodes well for him against smaller lineups, but Jordan is stronger, so it's possible Allen will be asked to come off the bench when Brooklyn faces teams with bulkier big men. Regardless, the two do seem to limit one another's upside.