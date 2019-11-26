Nets' Jarrett Allen: Massive line in Monday's win
Allen finished with 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Cavaliers.
Allen amassed season highs in rebounding and assists, matched his season high in scoring and matched his career high in steals. It was an incredibly efficient offensive performance, plus Allen contributed across every category except threes. This shows what he's capable of when he gets heavy minutes, which could happen once again in Wednesday's matchup versus the Celtics if DeAndre Jordan (ankle) remains sidelined.
