Nets' Jarrett Allen: Matches career high in blocks
Allen collected 12 points (6-7 FG), 14 rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime win against the Pelicans.
Allen matched his career high in blocks while turning in his 14th double-double across 27 appearances this season. He's well on his way to surpassing his previous record of 24 double-doubles across 80 appearances as a sophomore in 2018-19, as Allen has a firm grip on the starting center gig despite the offseason addition of veteran big man DeAndre Jordan.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...