Allen collected 12 points (6-7 FG), 14 rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime win against the Pelicans.

Allen matched his career high in blocks while turning in his 14th double-double across 27 appearances this season. He's well on his way to surpassing his previous record of 24 double-doubles across 80 appearances as a sophomore in 2018-19, as Allen has a firm grip on the starting center gig despite the offseason addition of veteran big man DeAndre Jordan.