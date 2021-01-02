Allen had just five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

Coming off of a 15-point, 13-board double-double, Allen failed to carry over any momentum, as he had his worst fantasy performance of the season in 22 minutes off the bench. Despite the limited action behind DeAndre Jordan, Allen is still providing fantasy managers with 8.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on the season. He's also a field goal percentage buoy (66.7 percent FG) and an above-average free throw shooter (75 percent FT) for a true center.