Allen came off the bench and provided 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 110-107 win over the Bulls.

Former coach Kenny Atkinson had already routinely been splitting the center minutes between Allen and DeAndre Jordan, but the 21-year-old's fantasy outlook may be even worse under new bench boss Jacque Vaughn. In his first game at the helm, Vaughn immediately swapped Allen out of the starting five in favor of Jordan, who posted a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds) to go with three blocks in 29 minutes. The 29-34 Nets' decision to prioritize the 31-year-old Jordan over Allen may be a questionable one, but if it persists, Allen will be tough to hold in standard leagues.