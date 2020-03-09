Nets' Jarrett Allen: Minutes drop in bench move
Allen came off the bench and provided 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 110-107 win over the Bulls.
Former coach Kenny Atkinson had already routinely been splitting the center minutes between Allen and DeAndre Jordan, but the 21-year-old's fantasy outlook may be even worse under new bench boss Jacque Vaughn. In his first game at the helm, Vaughn immediately swapped Allen out of the starting five in favor of Jordan, who posted a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds) to go with three blocks in 29 minutes. The 29-34 Nets' decision to prioritize the 31-year-old Jordan over Allen may be a questionable one, but if it persists, Allen will be tough to hold in standard leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...