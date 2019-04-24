Allen registered eight points (4-8 FG), nine rebounds and a block over 24 minutes Tuesday in Game 5 against Philadelphia.

Allen knocked down 50 percent of his shots in a 122-100 loss for the Nets. The Sixers took the series 4-1 following Tuesday's blowout, ending Allen's postseason journey. He averaged 11 points along with 6.8 rebounds over five matchups.