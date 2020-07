Allen notched 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 99-68 loss against the Pelicans.

Allen was extremely effective, missing just one of his shots and one of his free throws on route to a double-double. The absence of DeAndre Jordan, who opted out after testing positive for COVID-19, has locked Allen into a starting role once the regular season resumes.