Nets' Jarrett Allen: Not listed on injury report
Allen (foot) is not listed on the injury report heading into Friday's game against the 76ers.
As a result, expect the rookie to move back into the starting lineup at center after missing Tuesday's game against the Raptors. Allen went through a full practice Thursday and did not appear to be hampered, so he's unlikely to face any sort of strict minutes limitation Friday.
