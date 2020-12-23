Allen came off the bench for Tuesday's opener against the Warriors, finishing with eight points (2-3 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

The game was a blowout from the first quarter onward, so it may not have been the best example of what the Nets' rotation will look like over the course of the season. Nonetheless, Allen saw 20 minutes as the backup to DeAndre Jordan and turned in a productive all-around outing. For now, Jordan will likely continue to work with the first unit, but Allen is the more appealing fantasy player, assuming their minutes are split relatively evenly.