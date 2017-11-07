Allen (foot) will remain out Tuesday against the Nuggets.

A strained left foot will keep Allen on the shelf for a fourth consecutive game, and the Nets will again be shorthanded with Trevor Booker (back) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) also sidelined. With that in mind, expect Quincy Acy and Tyler Zeller to pick up increased minutes.

