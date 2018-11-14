Allen (lllness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This will mark Allen's second straight absence while he continues to battle an illness. The Nets elected to primarily go small without Allen on Monday, starting Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at center and giving Ed Davis more minutes off the bench. With the Heat boasting big man Hassan Whiteside in their starting lineup. head coach Kenny Atkinson may rework things, but both should get a boost in playing time regardless.