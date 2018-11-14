Nets' Jarrett Allen: Out again Wednesday
Allen (lllness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
This will mark Allen's second straight absence while he continues to battle an illness. The Nets elected to primarily go small without Allen on Monday, starting Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at center and giving Ed Davis more minutes off the bench. With the Heat boasting big man Hassan Whiteside in their starting lineup. head coach Kenny Atkinson may rework things, but both should get a boost in playing time regardless.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out Monday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Superb in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Has nice performance in easy victory•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Efficient double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...