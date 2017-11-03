Nets' Jarrett Allen: Out Friday vs. Lakers
Allen (foot) will not play during Friday's game against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post repots.
Allen will miss his second straight game due to a left foot strain. With Trevor Booker (back) questionable for the contest as well, the Nets may have to dig deep to find frontcourt minutes. Tyler Zeller will probably be the main beneficiary of Allen's absence, as he saw 17 minutes during the team's most recent game and posted four points, four rebounds and one steal.
